Goat thief injured in police shootout denied bail

One of four goat thieves who was intercepted by police and engaged the lawmen in a shootout in Kingsland, Spur Tree earlier this month, was denied bail when he appeared in the Manchester Circuit Court on Thursday.

The accused, Nigel Baker, has been slapped with three counts of shooting with intent to murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unauthorised ammunition and possession of a firearm with intent to injure.

Reports are that four men, travelling in a blue Toyota Vitz, stole six goats in St. Elizabeth on April 4. They tried escaping through Manchester but were intercepted by the police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a shootout ensued.

Three men, including Baker, were found suffering from gunshot wounds when the shooting subsided.

One goat was also shot and injured.

The men were taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where two succumbed, and Baker was hospitalised.

The fourth man remains at large.

According to the prosecutor, the ballistic certificate for the seized firearm is still outstanding.

Baker is expected to return to court on May 17.

