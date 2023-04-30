Jerk chicken vendor who allegedly shoots himself after Santa Cruz robbery, charged

Thirty-three-year-old Shawn Reid, otherwise called ‘Romaine’, jerk chicken vendor of Newport District, Manchester, was arrested and charged after a robbery in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on April 6.

Reid has been charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a prohibited weapon to commit an offence.

Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that at about 7:55 a.m., Reid and three other men held up and robbed a man of his licensed firearm and then attempted to rob a supermarket. They made demands that were not met, which allegedly prompted Reid to hit a complainant multiple times in his face.

Later that day, Reid turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The Police were summoned, and upon their arrival, it was discovered that Reid allegedly accidentally shot himself. He was treated and released to the Police.

Reid was positively identified after an identification parade on Thursday. His court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.