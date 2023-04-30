Man killed, two injured at Manchester party

The Manchester police are probing the circumstances surrounding the pre-dawn murder of a man and the injury of two others at a party in the community of Top Greenvale this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Andrade Hines of a Greenvale address.

Reports are that at approximately 12:15 a.m., a lone gunman opened gunfire in the crowd hitting Hines and two others.

Hines was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two other individuals were hospitalised.

This brings the total number of murders for the parish this year to 20.

