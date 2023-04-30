NCB says some ABMs down following Saturday's attack on Beryllium guards

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) has alerted its customers in Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine to expect disruptions in its automated banking machine (ABM) services following Saturdays' attack on a Beryllium vehicle in St Thomas.

It said this was due to reduced operations by Beryllium Limited.

NCB urged customers to "plan accordingly and consider alternative banking options", such as online and mobile banking services.

"We understand that this may cause inconvenience and frustration, but we assure you that we are working diligently to minimise the impact on our customers," NCB said on social media.

A security guard employed to Beryllium was injured after his team was attacked in Albion, St Thomas while servicing an ABM on Saturday morning.

The guard reportedly sustained minor wounds after the bullets struck his vest.

It's understood that the police have detained several suspects in connection with the attempted robbery.

