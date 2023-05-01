Curfew for Manchester crime hotspot

The Manchester police have announced a curfew for the crime hotspot community of Greenvale in the parish.

The curfew will begin today at 6:00 p.m. and end on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m.

The affected areas include:

Northern boundary – sections along Gabby Street road to a section of the roadway at the Winston Jones Highway in the vicinity of Mike Town bus stop.

Eastern boundary – sections of the roadway at the Winston Jones Highway in the vicinity of Mike Town bus stop and along the Winston Jones Highway to the entrance of Tropics View Hotel at the southern boundary.

Southern boundary – A section of the entrance of Tropics View Hotel towards the intersection of Texas Street and Dunsinane.

Western boundary – From Dunsinane and Texas Street intersection at the southern boundary, towards a section of Gabby Street.

The curfew comes after a series of violent crimes in the community, with the most recent being Sunday's murder of 38-year-old Andrade Hines.

According to a release from the police, investigations conducted in the area reveal interpersonal disputes between rival gangsters as the cause for the rise in criminality.

Persons within the curfew boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the divisional commander.

- Tamara Bailey

