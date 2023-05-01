Gov't requests probe of leak of discussions on UWI Mona principal appointment

The Andrew Holness-led Government has requested a thorough investigation of what it says is the recent unauthorised disclosure of discussions regarding the selection process for the principal of the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Last week, The Gleaner reported that a vote on a recommendation for Professor Densil Williams to be appointed principal of the struggling Mona campus has been delayed because of Jamaica's alleged 'discomfort' with the choice.

A media release from the Ministry of Education and Youth on Monday said the Government was "deeply concerned" about the leak.

It said while the Government values transparency and integrity in all its operations "leaked reports undermine the professionalism of the selection process and introduce unnecessary speculation which could compromise the process."

"The [Government] is hopeful that those who continue to attempt to compromise the process recognise the damage they are doing to the University and will refrain from this type of action," it added.

The University Council, the UWI's highest governing body, was expected to approve Williams at its annual meeting last week Wednesday.

However, following a lengthy discussion, a final decision was put on hold after Jamaica's Education Minister Fayval Williams reportedly requested additional time to consult on the matter.

Professor Williams was among four candidates shortlisted for the post.

The others were climate scientist Professor Michael Taylor, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Professor Lloyd Waller, the executive director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and an advisor to Jamaica's tourism minister; and Professor Agnis Stibe.

