Jamaica's murder tally at 409

More than 400 people have been murdered in Jamaica in four months.

The latest crime statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) show that there were 106 homicides in April alone, bringing the national murder tally to 409 as at Sunday, April 30.

This represents a 16.4 per cent decline in murders year on year.

The top five murderous police divisions are St James (54), Clarendon (39), Westmoreland (36), Kingston Western (33) and St Andrew South (31).

Portland with one homicide is at the bottom of the table.

All other major crimes such as shootings, injured persons, rape, robbery, and break-ins have declined year on year.

- Andre Williams

