Legal stalwarts Delano Harrison KC and Leon Palmer have died

The legal profession is now mourning the loss of two stalwarts, King's Counsel Delano Harrison, and senior attorney-at-law Leon Palmer.

Harrison, popularly known as 'Zack', died this morning at age 76, while Palmer passed away early Saturday morning at age 78.

Former Senator, King's Counsel A J Nicholson, described Harrison as one who was supremely gifted, finding space and pleasure in the classics.

He said Harrison's exposure in that field led him to be an ardent student of the law and an astute practitioner.

“His preference was practise at the appellate level and he constantly asked the question 'why' and usually experienced great pleasure in finding the answer himself through research.

“There are not many like him in answering the call to be respectful of the law and unwaveringly diligent as an officer of the court.”

President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson, KC, said Palmer was a strong advocate who presented his cases fearlessly and with passion.

“He will, however, always be remembered for his civility, slow to anger and quick to smile. A true gentleman, many young practitioners would do well to emulate his approach to the law. His daughter Mrs Justice Lisa Palmer Hamilton will no doubt continue his legacy,” Tavares Finson said.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Thompson described his close friend Harrison as an outstanding scholar, one with a great legal mind, and who was always willing to help young lawyers.

Retired Public Defender Arlene Harrison described Harrison as one who had a love for languages and was the last surviving lawyer in Jamaica who was fluent in languages.

She added that the legal profession owes a debt of gratitude to him “for his fortitude and unwavering defence of constitutional rights, his capacity to research, challenge and simplify complex legal issues.”

Harrison is survived by his son Marcus.

Palmer was a partner in the law firm Williams, McKoy & Palmer, which has been in existence for more than 25 years.

Attorney-at-law Carlton Williams, who is a partner in the firm, described Palmer as an invaluable partner and a brilliant attorney.

“The legal profession has lost an experienced, knowledgeable, dignified, and excellent attorney-at-law. His practise of law knew no bounds and by that I mean, his practise at the Criminal Bar was vast and diverse as it was at the Civil Bar,” said Williams.

He said further that Palmer, who practised across Jamaica, cared for his clients and was devoted to their causes.

And Williams described Harrison as a brilliant lawyer and pointed out that he appeared in the Maurice Bishop murder case in Grenada and that his client was acquitted at the preliminary enquiry.

Palmer is survived by his wife Leila and children Supreme Court Judge Lisa Palmer Hamilton, sons Dr Gordon Palmer, computer engineer Kurt Palmer, Christopher Palmer, foster son Oshane Smith, and several grandchildren.

- Barbara Gayle

