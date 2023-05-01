No reports of Jamaicans in regions of Sudan conflict – Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has informed that no Jamaican has been identified as being in the conflict areas in Sudan at this time.

She said Jamaica's two honorary consuls in the region, have been on high alert, ready to assist Jamaicans who may be negatively impacted by the crisis.

“The Jamaican Honorary Consul in Kenya, located in the region has made exhaustive checks with the immigration personnel and her contacts in Sudan. Similarly, the Honorary Consul in Ethiopia, made thorough enquiries with authorities and his Sudanese contacts as well. Both have advised that all reports indicate that no Jamaicans have been caught in the crisis, nor have any been identified crossing borders,” Johnson Smith said in a media release on Monday.

Johnson Smith confirmed that the Jamaican High Commissions in Pretoria and the United Kingdom, have also been actively engaging other international partners that have diplomatic presence in Sudan, with a view to securing assistance in safeguarding any Jamaicans, who may be in or near the conflict zone in Sudan, should any be identified.

She advised that their enquiries have so far not indicated the presence of any Jamaicans in the affected areas.

Johnson Smith said the foreign ministry continues to monitor the situation.

Persons who know of any Jamaican relative or friend currently in Sudan are being asked to contact the Ministry at (+1)876-676-4028 or (+1)867-926-4220 or email consular@mfaft.gov.jm.

Fighting has erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country, a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

The clashes are between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces.

