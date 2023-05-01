Police probe double murder at People's Arcade in MoBay

Personnel from the Major Investigation Division are probing the shooting deaths of a man and a woman inside the People's Arcade in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday morning.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Ricardo Green, a vendor of Glendevon in St James, and 24-year-old Vanessa Hopkins, of a St Ann address.

It is reported that shortly after 8:00 a.m., a resident went to a room occupied by Green inside the arcade and discovered the pair dead.

Their hands and feet were reportedly bound.

The police are processing the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

