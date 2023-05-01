Protesting residents mount roadblocks in Eastern Portland

Residents of Fairy Hill in Eastern Portland have mounted roadblocks along the main road from Poinciana Park to Boston.

They are protesting over a prolonged dust nuisance, absence of piped water and bad road conditions.

The roadblocks were mounted from as early as 5 a.m. Monday, using old refrigerators, downed trees, metal drums and boulders.

Vehicular traffic has been brought to a halt and some students attending Titchfield, Port Antonio and Happy Grove high schools have been returning home.

The blockades have also left many employed persons stranded.

The police are attempting to clear a section of the road.

-Gareth Davis

