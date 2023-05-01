Security guard held with US$50,000 hidden in wigs fined $1 million

A Jamaican-American security guard who attempted to smuggle US$50,000 into the island hidden in wigs has been fined $1 million.

Thirty-year-old Kenardo Coke pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and concealment of criminal property in the St James Parish Court on Friday and was ordered to pay $500,000 for each offence.

Coke was arrested at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James in April 2021 after he failed to declare the funds found hidden in his suitcase.

During the proceedings, attorney-at-law Able Don Foote, while noting that the judge had the authority to impose a fine and or a prison term, begged for leniency while stressing that a custodial sentence should be a last resort.

He also urged the judge to consider his client's good social enquiring report.

Coke was initially charged with possession of criminal property, concealment of criminal property, cross-border movement of funds, and conspiracy.

However, he was freed of two of the charges following submissions by his attorney who thanked the judge for only imposing a fine.

Foote said he was further thankful as the penalty for cross border charge could have been a hefty $22 million as the Crime of Proceeds Act provides for the judge to levy a fine of three times the amount of funds being transported.

- Tanesha Mundle

