Stock Round Up | Transjamaican, QWI Investments, Image Plus volume leaders
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed today on a winning note. The moderate trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 51/34.
The JSE Combined Index Combined Index advanced by 2,589.09 points or 0.74 per cent, to close at 352,259.36.
The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 2,330.49 points or 0.69 per cent, to close at 340,412.28; while the Junior Market Index advanced by 45.29 points or 1.21 per cent, to close at 3,783.21.
The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 16.75 points or 7.63 per cent, to close at 236.30.
Overall market activity
- 108 stocks traded
- 51 advanced
- 34 declined
- 23 traded firm
Winners
- Eppley 7.5 per cent Prefs Due 2024, up 28.33 per cent to close at $7.70
- PBS, up 18.74 per cent to close at $1.90
- Sygnus Real Estate Finance (USD), up 1166 per cent to close at US$0.12
- Purity, up 10.14 per cent to close at $2.39
- Eppley five per cent Prefs, up 10.00 per cent to close at $22.00
Losers
- Radio Jamaica, down 14.75 per cent, to close at $1.85
- Spur Tree Spices, down 7.69 per cent, closing at $2.64
- Indies Pharma, down 7.47 per cent, to close at $3.22
- GWest Corp, down 7.37 per cent, to close at $0.88
- Berger, down 7.08 per cent, closing at $7.61
Market volume
- 28.23 million units valued at over $58.16 million
Volume leaders were: Transjamaican, followed by QWI Investments and Image Plus.
