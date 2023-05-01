Taxi operator gunned down in Green Island, Hanover
A taxi operator was shot and killed by a gunman in Green Island, Hanover on Sunday night.
He has been identified as 40-year-old Oswald Henry of Caudwell district in the parish.
Reports from the Green Island police are that about 9:30 p.m. Henry was parked in the vicinity of the Green Island Square awaiting passengers when he was ambushed by one of two men travelling on a motorcycle.
The gunman opened fire hitting Henry multiple times before fleeing.
The injured man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Hopeton Bucknor
