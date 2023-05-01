Update | NWC aiming to resolve Fairy Hill water issues by tomorrow

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it's working to restore water supply to communities served by the Fairy Hill Well Facility in Portland by tomorrow.

On Monday morning, residents blocked roads in protest of the disrupted water supply as well as the bad road conditions and a dust nuisance.

In a media release on Monday afternoon, the NWC said it was having problems with the chlorinator pump at the facility, which is critical to the water treatment process.

It said this has impacted operations and disrupted water supply to customers.

The NWC added that it has been trucking water to the affected areas in the interim.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The areas impacted are Fairy Hill, Fairy Housing Scheme, Fairy Gardens, Boston and Zion Hill.

In the meantime, the NWC said there was no truth to rumours being circulated regarding the removal and relocation of the pumping unit.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.