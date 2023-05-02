Fifth person charged in HEART Trust fraud case

A fifth person has been arrested and charged by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) in relation to the alleged $8 million fraud case at the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Golden was picked up today at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston as he attempted to board a flight.

MOCA says Golden, a key suspect in the case, failed to report to the agency for questioning as instructed and was intercepted at the airport.

Golden was charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to defraud, and money laundering and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

The other persons charged in the case are Anna-Kay Phinn-Tyrell and her husband Michael Tyrell, former employees at the HEART, as well as Tasha Bucknor and Shamar Bell, all of whom are presently before the courts.

It is being alleged that all five were part of a conspiracy to fraudulently move money from the agency to the accounts of persons outside of the entity.

MOCA is encouraging the public to use its tip hotline 888-662-2847 to report instances of corruption and organised crime.

