Former cashier accused of stealing money from loan company granted bail

A former cashier who allegedly stole $340,000 from a micro loan company in St Catherine was granted $180,000 bail on Tuesday.

She is Stephanie Fritz, 25 year old, of Crofts Hill, Clarendon.

When Fritz appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court before Senior Parish Court Judge Jacqueline Wilcott, she was ordered to report to the Crofts Hill Police Station three times weekly.

She is to reappear in court on June 27.

It is alleged that on April 8, the operators of micro lending company, Torpedo Loans, conducted checks and realised that $340,000 was missing.

Fritz was taken into custody on suspicion of larceny as a servant.

She was later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

