Growth & Jobs | A leap of faith

Thirty-six-year-old Mario Jones took a leap of faith when he made the decision to quit his job as a business banking officer in December 2022 to start his own business, Fresh and Nice Manufacturing.

What started out as a hobby, making household cleaning products for personal use, then selling to family and friends, has developed into a full-fledged operation.

Now four months in business, the co-founder and chief executive officer is relishing the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship.

Currently, the company manufactures a line of household cleaning products including all-purpose soap, disinfectant, all-purpose bathroom cleaner, bleach, and fabric softener.

Jones says this is just the beginning as he plans to expand offerings to car-care products.

His participation in Expo Jamaica 2023 is an integral part of his strategy to promote his products and to make connections with local, regional, and international buyers.

“For Expo Jamaica, it is essentially putting ‘Brand Jamaica’ out there. As a manufacturer in Jamaica, it helps to let your fellow citizens know about you, and I think Expo Jamaica is well marketed because they bring in buyers from overseas as well as local buyers,” he says.

INVALUABLE OPPORTUNITIES

Jones says that the Expo Jamaica tradeshow presents invaluable opportunities to launch small businesses.

“Being here, it is like a launch pad for a new brand. So persons will see it and know it, and when they go into the retail space, they can identify with your brand because they have seen it before at Expo Jamaica,” he says.

At the moment, the business sells the products in bulk to its repeat clients. He is currently in dialogue with retailers to get the products in local stores as he prepares to move into the retail space.

With a background in chemical engineering, as well as banking and finance, Jones is well positioned to capitalise on this market.

While declaring his intention to fill the gap in locally manufactured cleaning products, Jones is also targeting regional markets.

“My ultimate goal is to saturate the Caribbean market, so I want to export. I want to be all over. I did my market research before, and when I do check the shelves here, most of the cleaning agents that are on the shelves are imported. Most of them are not made here. There is a need, and if I can manufacture it here and supply that need for my fellow citizens, I know I can do the export as well,” he says.

Jones’ decision to venture into entrepreneurship is fuelled by his desire to create a legacy for himself and his family.

“I have a four-year-old son. I wanted to give him something that is his. My idea is to create generational wealth, and for that, you have to have something for yourself and teach and groom the next generation to take over. I want to move in that direction to ensure that there is longevity and there is continuation of wealth,” he notes.

JIS