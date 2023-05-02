Health ministry's systems facing increased cyberattacks

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dunstan Bryan has reported increased cyberattacks on the ministry's information systems.

However, he says the ministry's software protection system has managed to fend off the cyberattacks and prevent any form of breach.

Responding to a query during Tuesday's meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Bryan reminded lawmakers that there was a recent cyberattack on the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

He said that SERHA was able to manage the risk and restore its email system that was affected.

