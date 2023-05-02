Highway construction to impact traffic along Bustamante Highway

Motorists are being warned to expect delays along a section of the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon as of Thursday as work on the East/West Highway extension project continues.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says a section of the corridor between Glenmuir Road and the community of Parnassus will become an active work zone.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the targeted section of the road will be widened to facilitate entry and exit to the extended toll road from the direction of May Pen and Four Paths.

Traffic signals are also to be erected at the location, as well as what is referred to as a Florida T, which allows for uninterrupted flow for some motorists at a T-junction.

Shaw says that over the next six weeks motorists should expect regular changes in traffic movement, as the work progresses.

He explains that the construction of the new intersection forms part of a larger project to construct what is referred to as a Diamond Interchange. This interchange will replace the existing round-a-bout, near the Rio Minho and will be the main access point for the Toll Road from May Pen.

Shaw says that while traffic management measures will be utilised along the Bustamante Highway, motorists are being reminded that the area will be an active construction zone. Speed limits should therefore be observed and extreme caution employed at all times.

He says that the authorities will continue to assess the impact of the works on traffic and will make changes, if required.

Motorists are being advised to obey the signs and instructions of flag persons while they navigate the area.

