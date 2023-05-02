MOH still working to settle minimum wage adjustments for security guards

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dunstan Bryan says his ministry and regional health authorities have settled with about 50 per cent of security firms in terms of minimum wage negotiations.

Some security guards working with companies that received contracts from ministries, departments, and agencies have complained that since the minimum wage was adjusted in 2022 their wages have not changed.

Bryan said regional authorities are still in negotiations with security firms regarding adjustments in contract sums to reflect increases in the minimum wage.

He said the negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of June.

In March, the Government announced an increase in the national minimum wage moving the rate from $9,000 per 40-hour work week to $13,000.

The increase takes effect on June 1.

At the same time, the minimum wage for industrial security guards moves from $10,500 per week to $14,000.

During today’s meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chairman Julian Robinson wanted to know whether adjustments have been made to deal with the 2022 minimum wage increase.

Bryan told the committee that at the end of the negotiations, his ministry will make a submission to the Ministry of Finance for the additional funds to be included in the supplementary estimates.

“The budget was settled in November of last year when a lot of these parameters were not known,” he added.

