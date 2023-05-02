PNP calls for public broadcast of Constitutional Reform Committee meetings

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling for the Constitutional Reform Committee to make its meetings open to the public through streaming.

The PNP believes that transparency and openness are critical to ensuring that the committee achieves its goals of creating a more democratic and accountable system of government.

"We believe that the work of the Constitutional Reform Committee is of great importance to Jamaica's future. As such, it is essential that the committee meetings are open to the public. This will ensure that Jamaicans have a direct view of the process and can be better informed of the work and deliberations of the committee," said Mark Golding, Leader of the Opposition and PNP President.

The PNP says it recognises that the committee has a complex and challenging task ahead.

However, the party believes that its processes should take place in public view, simultaneously with a series of public consultations and public education campaigns.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The PNP is again urging the body to make its committee meetings open to the public as this will help to build public trust and confidence in the constitutional reform process.

Additionally, it will ensure that citizens are fully engaged in the process of creating a more democratic and accountable system of government.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.