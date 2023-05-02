Police still trying to ascertain identity of Portmore murder victim

The St Catherine South police are still trying to ascertain the identity of a man who was killed during an attack by gunmen on Monday in which three others were also injured.

About 2:10 p.m., the four people were reportedly at a premises along Oleander Drive in Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine, when they were approached by three armed men.

The men fired shots, hitting all four persons.

They were taken to hospital where the unidentified man died from gunshot injuries.

The other three persons were admitted.

-Rasbert Turner

