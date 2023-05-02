Water bills to rise this month

Consumers will pay 5.1 per cent more for their water bills this month, following an annual rate adjustment granted to the National Water Commission (NWC).

In March, the NWC applied to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) for an annual adjustment. The adjustment will reflect on customers' bills in May, the regulator said in its determination notice.

The OUR said it took into account changes in the price adjustment mechanism (PAM), which affects inflation, foreign exchange rates and electricity costs to the NWC.

“These PAM adjustments are applicable to customers' 2023 April consumption which will be reflected in their 2023 May bills,” stated the OUR determination.

- Steven Jackson

