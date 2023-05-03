Bunting refuses to sign Integrity Commission’s leadership code over ‘flawed’ report

Opposition Senator Peter Bunting says he will not sign the Integrity Commission's leadership code of conduct as he still takes issue with a special report put out last year by the body regarding the issuance of gun permits.

The commission's report cited Bunting, who was national security minister between 2012 and 2016, for granting a licence to a man whose United States records for drug trafficking were expunged.

The other concerned another man who was never charged for that matter.

An assault case against him was dismissed, and the judge made no orders in another.

At the time, Bunting hit back stating that the commission, in its final report, left out “important” parts of his submission relating to the role of the firearm review board which would “assist the public in distilling the facts of the cases”.

Bunting says he maintains this position, which he reiterated in a letter date today to Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

In a media release, he said that the “flawed and misleading information” contained in the commission's report has negatively impacted his reputation.

Bunting said he will not sign the document until the report is rectified.

Arguing that the Integrity Commission omitted the critical fact that he was acting on the recommendations of the Firearm Review Board, he labelled the omission as "deliberate and inexcusable".

He highlighted that the chairman of the Integrity Commission was serving as the chairman of the Firearm Review Board at the time the report was issued and for much of the period covered by the report.

Bunting said until the commission addresses his concerns, he will continue to limit his interactions with the entity, which includes signing its leadership code.

The commission has been pushing for politicians to sign the code, which was shared months ago.

Among other principles, the code commits each leader to honesty, accountability, and openness in fulfilling their public duties.

