Communities in Braeton in Portmore under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the Braeton Meadows and Reids Pen communities in Portmore, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

The boundaries of the Braeton Meadows curfew are:

North: Along McPherson Drive from the intersection with Oleander Drive to an imaginary line running parallel to the gully between Breaton Meadows and 6 East at approximately 146 metres.

East: Along the gully that runs parallel to East Mid Street from Oleander Drive to the gully between Braeton Meadows and 6 East at approximately 153 metres.

South: Along an imaginary line running parallel to the gully between Braeton Meadows and 6 East at approximately 126 metres.

West: Along Oleander Drive from the intersection with McPherson Drive to the gully running parallel to 6 East Mid Street at approximately 133 metres

The boundaries of the Reids Pen curfew are:

North: Along an unnamed road from the intersection with Oleander Drive running westerly to the intersection with Hibiscus Drive at approximately 173 metres.

East: Along an imaginary line from the intersection of McPherson Drive and Oleander Drive running westerly to Hibiscus Drive at approximately 152 metres.

South: Along an imaginary line running north-south parallel to Oleander Drive from the intersection with the unnamed road to the intersection with McPherson Drive at approximately 422 metres.

West: Along Hibiscus Drive from the intersection with the unnamed road to the southern boundary at approximately 432 metres.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

