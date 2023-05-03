Wed | May 3, 2023

Constitution committee says Jamaicans will have input on final court

Published:Wednesday | May 3, 2023 | 9:13 PM
The Constitutional Reform Committee says it has commenced discussions related to Jamaica's final court.

The committee says the matter came at a meeting held today.

The United Kingdom-based Privy Council is Jamaica's final appellate court.

The body is, among other things, looking at moving Jamaica from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

In a statement today, it said that a decision on the Privy Council, while necessary for the “Jamaicanising” and decolonisation of the Jamaican constitution, is not a pre-requisite for the people of Jamaica to proceed to a referendum on becoming a republic.

To give full breadth to its deliberations, the committee has asked both major political parties to outline their positions on the Privy Council and a final appellate court for Jamaica.

It is assuring Jamaicans that the Privy Council, as Jamaica's final appellate court, is on its agenda and that they will have a voice in the deliberations.

