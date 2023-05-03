Constitution committee says Jamaicans will have input on final court

The Constitutional Reform Committee says it has commenced discussions related to Jamaica's final court.

The committee says the matter came at a meeting held today.

The United Kingdom-based Privy Council is Jamaica's final appellate court.

The body is, among other things, looking at moving Jamaica from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

In a statement today, it said that a decision on the Privy Council, while necessary for the “Jamaicanising” and decolonisation of the Jamaican constitution, is not a pre-requisite for the people of Jamaica to proceed to a referendum on becoming a republic.

To give full breadth to its deliberations, the committee has asked both major political parties to outline their positions on the Privy Council and a final appellate court for Jamaica.

It is assuring Jamaicans that the Privy Council, as Jamaica's final appellate court, is on its agenda and that they will have a voice in the deliberations.

