Enhanced strategies to combat Beryllium attacks

A specialised multi-disciplinary investigation team has been appointed to go after criminal groups that have been targeting Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and cash-in-transit operations.

Security company Beryllium said that this is among strategies aimed at better safeguarding its operations from criminal syndicates.

In a statement today, the company said to combat these attacks it will be developing a closer partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to enhance its operational standards.

Additionally, a more robust communication regime has been established between Beryllium and the JCF to facilitate real-time support and response.

Further, the Government is to move to expedite amendments to the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) Act to enable further specialised training and equipping of security officers amid attacks.

The most recent attack on Beryllium security guards occurred last Saturday in St Thomas as they attempted to service an ATM at a gas station.

There were similar instances in recent months.

