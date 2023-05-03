Wed | May 3, 2023

Expo Jamaica a smashing success

Published:Wednesday | May 3, 2023 | 1:08 AM
Fredrick Williams, production supervisor at Royal Jamaican Rums and Spirits Limited, is happy to serve up rum in a ‘skull’.
Paul Williams
The joy of lying in this THERAPEDIC bed is all over her face.
Paul Williams
Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sport Minister Olivia Grange listens as Aswad Morgan, group marketing manager at Morgan’s Group, tells her how this remote-operated THERAPEDIC bed works.
Paul Williams
Let me show you how it is done.
Paul Williams
There was much sampling and patrons were not afraid to indulge.
Paul Williams
The JMEA Expo Jamaica 2023 is now water under the bridge, but for four days, from April 27 to 30, manufacturers, buyers, exporters, patrons, marketers, etc, streamed into the National Arena and the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew in their hundreds. The Gleaner, one of the event’s sponsors, was there to capture the sights and sounds and, from the look of things, this festive affair was a smashing success.

Paul H. Williams