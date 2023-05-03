Expo Jamaica a smashing success

The JMEA Expo Jamaica 2023 is now water under the bridge, but for four days, from April 27 to 30, manufacturers, buyers, exporters, patrons, marketers, etc, streamed into the National Arena and the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew in their hundreds. The Gleaner, one of the event’s sponsors, was there to capture the sights and sounds and, from the look of things, this festive affair was a smashing success.

Paul H. Williams