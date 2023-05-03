Gov't downplays Jamaica's sharp decline in World Press Freedom Index

Information minister Robert Morgan on Wednesday morning sought to downplay Jamaica's 20-place drop in the World Press Freedom Index, citing a change in the ranking methodology.

“They have also said that you cannot use or you must be careful in assessing this year's score and rank and compare it to the previous rank,” said Morgan during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

Morgan said the fact that journalists are able to attend these press briefings and ask questions “unrestricted” is a testament to the commitment of governments across administrations to press freedom.

“We know that there are challenges globally as it relates to press freedom and we as a Government in a free and democratic society support all journalists throughout the world who continue to fight to bring information to the public,” said Morgan.

Jamaica now ranks 32 out of 180 countries, down from a rank of 12 in 2022.

The 21st World Press Freedom Index was published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Morgan said despite the slip in ranking, the Government is “very thankful” that Jamaica remains one of the top countries in relation to press freedom.

“This Government has made significant strides in that there are challenges such as the passage of the new Access to Information Act, which is currently going through the process. It is now at the AG's (attorney general's) department… but journalists can be assured that this Government is committed to press freedom.

“I want to say [to journalists] congratulations on the work that you have been doing. Even though we don't always agree, for the most part, I think we have a positive relationship,” he said.

- Kimone Francis

