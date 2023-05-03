Gun seized in Braeton Meadows, St Catherine

A Taurus nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing two cartridges was seized by the police in Braeton Meadows, St Catherine, on Tuesday.

The police say about 8:50 p.m., they conducted a snap raid in the area and the firearm was recovered during a search of premises.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

