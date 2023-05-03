Jamaica makes big drop to 32 in World Press Freedom Index

Jamaica has slipped 20 places in the World Press Freedom Index.

It now ranks 32 out of 180 countries, down from a rank of 12 in 2022.

The 21st World Press Freedom Index was published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday to mark World Press Freedom Day.

RSF noted that physical attacks on Jamaican journalists are rare, but they do happen.

It pointed out that a videographer for Television Jamaica and a reporter for The Gleaner were attacked in November 2022 while covering a teachers' protest in St Catherine, when a man interrupted their interview and damaged their equipment.

"Apart from this incident, no acts of violence against journalists had been recorded in the past ten years. Still, reporters must measure the threat posed to them by the country's high crime rate when they are investigating a sensitive subject," it stated.

Looking at the political context for media workers, RSF said "although Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has praised the country's press freedom record and repeatedly stated his commitment to uphold it, he has also previously suggested that journalists do not have to stick to the facts or truth, and that a free press enables journalists to 'take whatever stance they want,'".

It also noted that the Jamaican free press often openly criticises officials, and journalists have occasionally reported intimidation while doing their work, particularly ahead of an election.

However, it said the private media sector has experienced significant growth due to the development of trade in a growing local economy, which has created an advertising market.

