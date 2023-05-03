MAJ urges vigilance after Jamaica’s slip in World Press Freedom rankings last year

With today being recognised as World Press Freedom Day, the Media Association Jamaica Ltd (MAJ) is declaring that the nation must not be allowed to see a deterioration in its press freedom, communities and democracies.

Quoting Michael Greenspon, the president of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), the MAJ noted that a loss of strength in these areas “erodes human rights, weakens institutions, and kills the hope and dreams of living in a dignified manner”.

In a statement acknowledging World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3 this year, the MAJ pointed to global data from Reporters without Borders (RSF) which shows that a total of 58 journalists and media workers were killed in 2022, with six killed so far since January 2023.

Additionally, 544 journalists and 22 media workers were also imprisoned in 2022; “the majority, if not all, while executing their duties on behalf of the citizens they serve”.

Said the Jamaican media body: “The MAJ mourns along with its global neighbours who face these atrocities.

“In Jamaica, while the incidents of assault on journalists are relatively few, one incident is far too many and must be strongly condemned. All citizens need to stand by journalists in Jamaica who put personal safety on the line in execution of their duty of keeping us informed.”

In 2022, Jamaica ranked at 12 of 180 countries on the RSF world press freedom ranking, slipping five places since 2021.

The MAJ said this was a worrying trend that the nation must seek to reverse.

Factors that contributed to Jamaica’s slide in ranking included media concerns regarding the Data Protection Act, which is slated to be operational by year end, and the long overdue revision of the Access to Information Act (ATI), dating back to 2011.

PUBLIC VIGILANCE NEEDED

“With the Data Protection Act, public vigilance is needed to ensure that no aspect of that legislation can be exploited to deter dissemination of information of public interest,” stated the MAJ.

According to the media body, the ATI revision is now being delayed by legal review with the Attorney General’s Chambers related to establishing a joint select committee of parliament. The MAJ urged the Government to expedite access through more efficient legislation devoid of the deficiencies currently exploited to frustrate legitimate requests.

Transparency International, in 2022, assigned Jamaica a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranking of 69 out of 180 countries. A Don Anderson poll in late 2022 revealed that 56 per cent polled say corruption is a major contributor to Jamaica’s crime and violence challenge.

Said the MAJ: “This underscores the need in our society for journalism with increased probity and which fosters transparency and accountability. Media has a duty to make it uncomfortable for perpetrators of corruption to rid our society of this scourge and unlock significant growth potential. Public support here is also vital.”

The MAJ stated that a recent directive by the broadcast regulator, aimed at eliminating glorification of certain illegal activities, has broadcast media, while supporting the intent, wary of potential overreach.

and, in certain Media Association Jamaica Limited applications, a stifling of freedom of expression. The MAJ said it continues to monitor the regulator’s application of same.

The current local economic environment, largely influenced by global economic and geo-political instability, is also inimical to the media business.

Said the MAJ: “Digital disruption, an ongoing and unavoidable trend, has seen hyperscalers’ digital business models serving to disrupt the local news industry, aided by a legislative environment which does little to hold them to account on copyright, diverting precious resource from local media seeking to invest profits to capitalise on the opportunities digital transformation brings. These diverted resources, including tax dollars for the government, leave the country and are not available for reinvestment, posing a threat to the provision of relevant and credible news and chipping away at the foundation of our country’s press freedom. The Jamaican government needs to take note of actions in other jurisdictions and engage in setting policy to level the playing field for local media to compete and survive. Our democracy depends on it.”