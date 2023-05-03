May 17 committal hearing for Matthew Hyde

A committal hearing is to be held on May 17 to determine if Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old student accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at The University of the West Indies, Mona, has a case to answer.

The date was set today when the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court before Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole Montaque.

During the committal hearing, the judge will, among other things, consider the evidence of medical certificates that the prosecution intends to use and decide if there is enough to take the matter to trial.

The judge asked for the complainant's medical certificates before setting the date for the committal hearing.

Hyde, who is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious communication, and false imprisonment, was further remanded.

Hyde allegedly held his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his room and repeatedly beat and burned her with a clothes iron all over her body after reportedly accusing her of infidelity.

- Ainsworth Morris

