Men charged for brawl at police station granted bail

Five of six men who allegedly attacked each other with stones, machetes, knives and ice picks on the compound of the Bog Walk Police Station have each been granted bail in the sum of $100,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

They are charged with assault at common-law, disorderly conduct and being armed with an offensive weapon.

The accused are Dale Richards, Michael Edwards, Marvin Gardener, Shamar West, Nicholas Edwards and Romario Henry.

The sixth man, Nicholas Henry, was already on station bail.

It is alleged that about 10 a.m on April 30, the six men clashed at the police station following a three-vehicle accident along the Linstead Bypass.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The accused are set to return to court on June 28.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.