More than 2,000 doctors to get permanent posts

The Government has established more than 2,000 permanent posts for doctors in the public health sector.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the establishment of permanent posts for physicians represents the largest human resource investment in the medical workforce by any administration.

In his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament Wednesday afternoon, Tufton said that this move will impact job satisfaction, allow for smaller patient-to-doctor ratios and improve service quality.

Tufton indicated that 789 doctors who were on contract have now been given permanent posts.

He said that new posts of 1,112 doctors are to be filled over time, comprising general practitioners and specialists to support the build-out of the country's health services over the next three to five years.

This is in addition to the 140 posts that were established to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tufton added.

- Edmond Campbell

