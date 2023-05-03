Olympian Spencer-Carter among Amy Ashwood Garvey awardees

WESTERN BUREAU:

Olympian Kaliese Spencer-Carter, hotelier Carol Bourke, and Kiwanis International Trustee Verna Hope Marks were last Saturday honoured by the People’s National Party’s (Region Six) Women’s Movement with the Amy Ashwood Garvey Award for their work and contributions in the fields of sports, hospitality, and volunteerism.

The Amy Ashwood Garvey Award had its inaugural gala presentation on Saturday inside the Black River Theatre at the Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay. The award is in honour of Ashwood Garvey, the first wife of Jamaica’s National Hero Marcus Garvey.

Ashwood Garvey was an outstanding woman and a steadfast campaigner for social justice who stood beside her husband in the early periods of his work to improve the lives of Jamaicans and the members of black communities across the world.

Excited to be among the first set of women to be honoured with the Amy Ashwood Award, Spencer-Carter, who has distinguished herself globally as an exceptional 400-m hurdler, said she is grateful for the recognition.

“I will never forget this. The Amy Ashwood Garvey Award was just birthed by the organisation, and that I am among the first set of women to be a recipient of this award makes this more humbling,” said Spencer-Carter, who won a bronze medal for Jamaica at the 2012 Olympic Games,“I promise to continue to be a strong woman of character. I aim to continue to make positive moves that seek to shine a brighter light on our beautiful country.”

Shoshana Cogle, public relations officer for the PNP Women’s Movement, praised Spencer-Carter for being such a powerful source of empowerment.

“Her future aspirations include furthering the empowerment of women and girls, the establishment of an early childhood institution and her entry into the performing arts industry,” said Cogle, who noted that Spencer-Carter’s career started at Enfield Primary School in Westmoreland, before she moved on to the Frome Technical High School, Manning’s School, and the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Beverly Manley Duncan, the founding president of the PNP’s Women’s Movement, said Verna Hope Marks has a passion for knowledge and community service and that her upbringing, and family values have helped to fashion her quest towards embracing service to others.

“Dedicated to serving and improving the lives of children, Hope became a chartered member of Kiwanis International, a justice of the peace for Hanover. Her passion and diligence saw her rising to leadership positions in Kiwanis where she served with distinction as lieutenant governor of eastern Canada and the Caribbean,” said Manley Duncan.

Bourke, the general manager at Sandals Ocho Rios, who was Hotelier of the Year in 2016, has had a long and colourful career in the hospitality sector.

“Anywhere she was planted, Carol manages to sow seeds of charity and leaves an imprint for others to follow,” said Judith Wallace of the PNP’s Region Six, who highlighted Bourke’s outstanding career. “Her collective impact and historical contributions are remarkable.”