PM to skip coronation of King Charles

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will not be attending the Coronation of Charles III set for Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles is to be crowned king and his wife, Camilla, queen consort, after Charles acceded to the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

Information minister Robert Morgan confirmed to The Gleaner that Governor General Sir Patrick Allen will represent Jamaica at the event that is expected to be observed by millions globally.

Morgan said Holness will not be attending.

The news comes amid steps by the Jamaican Government to sever ties with the British Monarchy, removing Charles III as the island's head of state.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Only two weeks ago, Jamaica's Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) said that it had arrived at a consensus to recommend the abolition of the constitutional monarchy as the form of government and has deliberated on the process by which a president would be selected.

Legal and Constitutional Affairs Minister Marlene Malahoo Forte shared that since the committee was formed, it has held five meetings.

“Once we have abolished the monarchy from the make-up of our form of Government, it will be replaced by the Office of President of the Republic of Jamaica. The president of the Republic of Jamaica is to be a separate office from the head of government of Jamaica,” she said during a press conference held at Jamaica House on Friday afternoon.

On the matter of selecting the president, Malahoo Forte detailed that the consensus is that it will be on the nomination of the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the opposition, to be confirmed in the Parliament.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.