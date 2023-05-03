St Catherine man accused of attacking nephew in land dispute further remanded

A 72-year-old St Catherine man accused of beating his nephew during a dispute over land was further remanded when he appeared before the parish court today.

Rupert Coburn, a labourer of Trafalgar district in Bog Walk, who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, was ordered to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on May 24.

The court was informed that the complainant's condition has worsened.

The investigating officer told the court that recent checks revealed that the complainant is scheduled to undergo a surgery for injuries sustained.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne then ruled that documents relating to the complainant's condition should be furnished.

Allegations are that on April 24 there was a dispute between the complainant and his uncle over a piece of land.

It is alleged that Coburn used a piece of wood to hit the complainant on the left side of his head.

The injured man was taken to the Linstead Hospital and then to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he remains admitted.

Coburn was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

