Warmington, PNP councillor-caretaker clash during Portland tour

There were heated exchanges on Wednesday as Government Minister Everald Warmington insisted People's National Party (PNP) councillor-caretaker for the Fellowship division in Portland, Colin Bell, should not accompany him on a tour of the area.

Warmington, who is the minister without portfolio with responsibility for works, stated that he does not tour with caretaker candidates or councillor's, and that the only political representative who should be there was the member of parliament, Ann-Marie Vaz.

“You don't follow my tour. Caretakers are not recognised in the Constitution of Jamaica. I don't tour with councillor-caretakers regardless of their party. I am touring with the member of parliament, if you want some information then ask her. This is not a political tour," Warmington told Bell.

But Bell hit back, stating that he is the member of parliament aspirant and that he is also a citizen of Jamaica who has an interest in what goes on the Fellowship division.

However, Warmington countered saying Bell should "keep his interest at his yard", while questioning who invited the PNP representative on the tour.

“I am a citizen of Jamaica and I want to know what is happening. Close your eyes if you don't want to see me. I am here. This is a government of Jamaica tour. Mi a share my interest," Bell insisted.

Shortly after the verbal clash, Warmington told members of the media it was an unfortunate incident.

“When I'm touring and looking at infrastructure I tour with the people's elected representative. I don't want to tour with whether constituency or divisional caretakers or the councillor's. The Constitution does not recognise a caretaker.

"If a councillor-caretaker or councillor wants to tour, let them tour with their member of parliament. Any representation to me has to come from the member of parliament, not the councillor nor the councillor-caretaker," Warmington sought to clarify.

The Fellowship division is without an elected representative following the death of its former councillor Irvin 'Louie' Brown, who died after contracting COVID-19 in 2021.

- Gareth Davis

