Body of man found in Rio Cobre

The body of a man who is said to be of an unsound mind was found in the Rio Cobre, St Catherine today.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Donovan Martin, otherwise called 'Super Don', of Quarry Hill in Lakes Pen in the parish.

It is reported that about 11 a.m. Martin's body was seen floating in the river by passers-by who raised an alarm.

The police were called to the scene and the body was removed from the water.

The police say the matter is under investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

