Clarendon man charged in mob killing of his uncle

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the November 2022 murder of his uncle in Darlow district in Mocho, Clarendon.

The accused is James Clair, also of Darlow District.

It is reported that 46-year-old Douglas Clair was behaving boisterously, making death threats and wielding his machete at residents on the evening of the incident.

He was reportedly pounced upon by several residents, who chopped and stabbed him multiple times.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following investigations, James was arrested on April 28 and charged on Tuesday following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The police say his court date is being arranged.

