Courts MoBay City Run’s chairman, Janet Silvera (second right), and Ministry of Education Regional Director Dr Michelle Pinnock, present a 32-inch smart television from Courts Jamaica to the winning seniors, Green Pond High School, for their Quality Education Circle ‘Trash to Treasure’ regional competition. Courts has partnered with MoBay City Run’s 10K/5K Run and Walk, which will be staged at the Old Hospital Park in Montego Bay on Sunday, May 7, after a three-year hiatus.