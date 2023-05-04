Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation deepens community development partnership in Jones Town

The Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation furthered its work to promote development in vulnerable communities through a continued partnership with the Jones Town Craig Town Benevolent Society. As part of the partnership, the D&G Foundation provided a cash sponsorship to facilitate a graduation ceremony for the Society’s recently concluded USAID-funded ‘Heart in Hands’ skills training programme on April 14. With heartfelt gratitude and a bright smile, Jones Town Benevolent Society Executive Director Itan Henry (centre) joins D&G Foundation Director Dianne Ashton Smith and D&G Foundation Accountant Dennis Beckford for a photo-op as he accepts the Foundation’s donation of 100 thumb drives at the Jones Town Benevolent Society Graduation Ceremony on April 14.