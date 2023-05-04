Corporate Hands | Medical Associates gifts Akeef Nugent school supplies in celebration of Lab Week

A grateful Akeef Nugent hugs laboratory manager at Medical Associates Hospital, Sherene Reid-Gordon, after being presented with notebooks, pens,and pencils, among other school supplies for the mission he started in his community. Through Nugent Academy, Akeef has been volunteering his time to assist children his age and younger with lessons covering mathematics, English, science, social studies, drama, and sports. The presentation ceremony was held at the East Wing of the hospital on Wednesday, April 26.