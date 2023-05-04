Corporate Hands | Sagicor Bank brings Star Savers Day to Holmwood Technical High School

Kavon Walker (right), manager for Sagicor Bank’s Mandeville branch, is happy to sign up first-form student Tajay Whitely for his first bank account during Sagicor Bank’s Star Savers Day initiative held last Thursday at the Holmwood Technical High School. With them is Tajay’s mom, Marshalee Ellis. This is the bank’s first time hosting its financial literacy and money management initiative at a high school. Approximately 900 students ranging from first to third form, as well as their parents, had the opportunity to open bank accounts on the spot while learning about good saving habits. Each new account will also receive an opening balance of $1,000 from Sagicor Bank.