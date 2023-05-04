Jamaicans in diaspora can pre-enrol for NIDS

Jamaicans in the diaspora will be able to pre-enrol online for the National Identification System (NIDS), but they will be required to visit an enrolment centre in Jamaica to provide their biometric information.

The NIDS pre-enrolment software will allow citizens to log their information into the NIDS database and make an appointment to visit the enrolment site.

“For my diaspora family… you can apply for NIDS. You will have to travel to Jamaica to get your picture taken and to give your fingerprints, but what you will be able to do is to pre-enrol, get an appointment date, align that appointment date with your trip and come in and get it done,” said Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Floyd Green.

He was responding to questions from callers during the Nationwide News Network (NNN) radio programme 'Ask the Minister' on Tuesday.

He noted that persons who are ordinarily resident in Jamaica, that is, someone who has lived in Jamaica continuously for six months or more, are also eligible for NIDS.

“It doesn't matter where you live. Once you are a citizen of Jamaica, you qualify for the National Identification System,” he pointed out.

Persons must also submit supporting documents such as birth certificate, proof of address or marriage certificate. A reference number will be given for the applicant to track the application online.

Once the verification is done, a notification will be sent to the applicant to collect, pin, and activate the national ID card that will be issued.

For pre-enrolment and other information persons can visit https://www.nidsfacts.com.

