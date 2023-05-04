Man shot by gunman in Bog Walk
Published:Thursday | May 4, 2023 | 8:05 PM
A man was shot and injured in Bog Walk, St Catherine this afternoon.
He remains in hospital.
It is reported that about 4:45 he was conducting business along 13 Lane when he was ambushed by a gunman who opened fire.
He was hit in the head.
His attacker fled on foot.
An alarm was raised and the injured man was rushed to the Linstead Hospital.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.