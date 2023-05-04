Thu | May 4, 2023

Man shot by gunman in Bog Walk

Published:Thursday | May 4, 2023 | 8:05 PM
An alarm was raised and the injured man was rushed to the Linstead Hospital. - File photo.

A man was shot and injured in Bog Walk, St Catherine this afternoon.

He remains in hospital.

It is reported that about 4:45 he was conducting business along 13 Lane when he was ambushed by a gunman who opened fire.

He was hit in the head.

His attacker fled on foot.

An alarm was raised and the injured man was rushed to the Linstead Hospital.

- Rasbert Turner 

