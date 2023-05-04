Matthew Hyde to undergo committal hearing on May 17

Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old student accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, in February, was again remanded until May 17, when he will undergo a committal hearing.

This decision was made by judge Lori-Anne Cole Montaque when he returned to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday.

During the committal hearing, the judge will consider the evidence and decide if there is enough to take the matter to trial.

The allegations are that Hyde held his girlfriend captive in his dorm room for three days in February. He reportedly beat her and burnt her with a clothes iron all over her body.

Hyde is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious communication, and false imprisonment.

During a previous hearing in April, the clerk informed the court that the Crown was in a position to prepare and serve committal bundles on the defence team, and the clerk said the Crown received two updated medical reports for the complainant.

Yesterday, Hyde, who was clad in a blue shirt, black pants, overgrown gold locks, glasses and a pair of grey crocs shoes in court, was represented by attorney Samoi Campbell in the absence of Peter Champagnie, KC.

At the hearing, Cole Montaque asked for the medical certificates from the complainant before setting the return time for May 17.

The clerk also informed Cole Montaque and the court that a supplementary bundle would have to be done in relation to the certificates and the supplementary bundle will be served on counsel out of court by May 9.

