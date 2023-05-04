Mechanic to spend over 22 years in prison for Khanice Jackson murder

Robert Fowler, the St Catherine man who strangled accounting clerk Khanice Jackson and dumped her body in a ditch, will have to spend over 22 years in prison for his crime.

Fowler was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison and ordered to serve 22 years and 11 months before he is eligible for parole.

The sentence was imposed by High Court judge Justice Leighton Pusey in the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

Fowler, dressed in a blue polo shirt and black pants, showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down.

Fowler gave police investigators a caution statement in the presence of his attorney detailing how he and Jackson got into an argument inside his car.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He stated that the argument was about money and described how he slid over to the back seat and used a rope to strangle the 20 year-old until froth came to her mouth and her body stopped shaking.

Fowler and Jackson were not involved in a romantic relationship, but he had promised her money to buy a gift for her boyfriend, prosecutors said, citing his caution statement.

He pleaded guilty to murder on March 8.

Jackson's decomposing body was found in a ditch along Dyke Road, in St Catherine, on March 26, 2021, two days after family members reported her missing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.